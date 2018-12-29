Sequels and superheroes: 2019 looks like a fabulous year for Hollywood movie buffs!

Aruni Sunil By

Movie buffs out there, 2019 looks nothing short of a glorious year for you! The big releases of the year include a bunch of exciting sequels and live-action remakes of some all-time favourites, featuring the choicest superheroes, clowns, lion cubs, toys, Lego blocks and more.

Seems like the Hollywood fraternity is finally catching up on the diversity front, doesn't it?

2018 saw some pretty great movies, right from 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Black Panther' to 'A Quiet Place,' 'Aquaman,' 'First Man,' 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (And that is just to name a few!).

But before you get carried away reminiscing, take a look at what's in store for 2019. Disclaimer: NOT advisable for viewers with a low threshold for excitement.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Release date: 26 April 2019

If you haven't yet wiped away your tears after the brutal bloodshed that was 'Avengers: Infinity War', now is the time. Marvel dropped the 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer amid much anticipation, revealing a few superheroes who have sprung back to life. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, The Hulk, Ant-Man, Hawkeye all marked their presence. Leaked photos from the sets indicate that Nick Fury and Maria Hill will also rise from the ashes. Looks like Thanos' snap wasn't all that powerful after all!

2. It: Chapter 2

Release date: 6 September 2019

Pennywise (the clown from all your nightmares) is back, and the trailer does not look pleasant. Set 27 years after the first film, Stephen King's dreadful clown is after the kids again and is already sending shivers down our spine. About the film, Director Andy Muschietti emphasised that 'It: Chapter 2' would be "scarier and more intense" than the first part and that fans should wear their adult diapers to the cinema. Touche, Andy!

3. Lion King (Live Action)

Release date: 19 July 2019

While the trailer of this 1994 animated classic's remake triggered a debate on whether the film is actually live action or not, we decided to jump onto the virtual bandwagon of ecstatic fans. We simply cannot wait for this major nostalgia trip with Simba, and what's even better, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Beyonce and John Oliver, who are all part of the cast!

4. Toy Story 4

Release date: 20 June 2019

It's not over, guys! Andy may have a head full of white hair and dentures for best friends now, but our favourite toys are back. With Buzz Lightyear and Sherrif Woody out to find Bo Peep, excited is an understatement when it comes to our feelings about this blast from the past.

5. Captain Marvel

Release date: 8 March 2019

In the first Marvel release of 2019, Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel alongside Jude Law who plays the role of Mar-vell. Captain Marvel is supposed to be MCU's strongest superhero and a key addition to the Avengers team. She is expected to play a huge role in 'Avengers: Endgame'. Buckle up, Marvel fans!

6. Star Wars: Episode IX

Release date: 19 December 2019

This film will be the third and final instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the ninth and final instalment of the main Star Wars film franchise. It's one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, right alongside 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Captain Marvel'. Thank you, Star Wars loyalists.

7. Frozen 2

Release date: 22 November 2019

Anna and Elsa in Frozen (Photo | Facebook)

It's icy silence from Disney's end about this sequel to Frozen, but going by internet banter, the animated feature will see Elsa and Anna on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. A rumoured image from a Russian calendar made by The Walt Disney Company shows Anna and Elsa against an autumn setting. Well, going by Olaf's words, let's hope this movie is worth melting for!

8. Aladdin (Live Action)

Release date: 24 May 2019

Disney seems hellbent on giving the 90s kids their childhood back, and we are psyched! Will Smith plays the Genie in this live-action remake of Aladdin, and Naomi Scott looks gorgeous as Princess Jasmine. Scott said in an interview that the movie will see a much stronger version of Jasmine. Okay, Disney, now take us to a magical world where women are not just waiting around to be rescued!

9. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Release date: 5 July 2019

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

In this sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker and his friends go on a summer vacation to Europe where they (obviously) have to fight villains. Reportedly, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, who are cast in the film, mentioned that Peter and Mysterio are set to team up to fight Elementals across Europe.

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Release date: 8 February 2019

The wait is not too long for this one! Slated to release on February 8, The Lego Movie sequel has the citizens of Bricksburg in danger as Lego Duplo invaders from outer space wreck everything in their path. But wait, here's the star-studded cast that will make you go bonkers: Chris Pratt, Margot

Robbie, Alison Brie, Jonah Hill, Stephanie Beatriz, Channing Tatum, Tiffany Haddish, and Oh-My-God, Jason Momoa just joined as Aquaman! We are SOLD.