All my kids have good rebellious streak: Angelina Jolie

Published: 30th December 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Angelina Jolie

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Angelina Jolie says her children have a good rebellious streak.

In an interview to BBC Radio 4's show "Today", the 43-year-old actress opened up about her children, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"(My kids) all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious," Jolie said.

"I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so... They have to find themselves. Children can do two things. They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves," she added.

The actress has children -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with her former husband Brad Pitt.

The "Salt" star also said that she is worried about her children using social media.

TAGS
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie children

