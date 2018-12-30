Home Entertainment English

Hollywood actress Actress Dame June Whitfield dead

Dame June Whitfield death was confirmed by Whitfield's agent, who said the actress breathed her last on Friday night.

Published: 30th December 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Dame June Whitfield

Hollywood actress Dame June Whitfield (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: Legendary actress Dame June Whitfield is no more. She was 93.

Her death was confirmed by Whitfield's agent, who said the actress breathed her last on Friday night, bbc.com reported on Sunday.

Whitfield's career spanned six decades. She rose to fame with her comic roles in sitcoms like "Absolutely Fabulous" and "Terry and June".

She also made a cameo in a London-based episode of the sitcom "Friends".

Whitfield frequently featured in British post-war comedy shows. She often played the female stooge to some of Britain's most famous entertainers, and called herself "a comic's tart".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dame June Whitfield Actress Dame June Whitfield death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp