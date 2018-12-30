Hollywood actress Actress Dame June Whitfield dead

By IANS

LONDON: Legendary actress Dame June Whitfield is no more. She was 93.

Her death was confirmed by Whitfield's agent, who said the actress breathed her last on Friday night, bbc.com reported on Sunday.

Whitfield's career spanned six decades. She rose to fame with her comic roles in sitcoms like "Absolutely Fabulous" and "Terry and June".

She also made a cameo in a London-based episode of the sitcom "Friends".

Whitfield frequently featured in British post-war comedy shows. She often played the female stooge to some of Britain's most famous entertainers, and called herself "a comic's tart".