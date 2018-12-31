Alan Walker: The new star of Sunburn

Jaideeep Sen By

Generation Y is all about colouring outside the lines. Raised by the internet, these millennials learned to embrace the DIY culture, created their identities, and carved out a niche for themselves. Their go-to mantra: anyone can make it. There are several individuals that personify this notion, but none more so than one of electronic music’s youngest global superstars, Alan Walker.

What is the power of music?

Music has the power to unite people, to speak to people, to comfort people, and make people happy. You can speak to people through music, and it can touch them even deeper than anything else.



What are your chosen EDM buzzwords, from dubstep to electro-house, and everything in between?

I listen to a lot of EDM — not surprising. But I also enjoy listening to movie soundtracks — they give me a lot of inspiration.



Tell us about your new sounds for 2019? What are your most exciting possibilities for the New Year?

I think we will see a small shift in EDM and dance music in general in 2019, which I think primarily will find more creative collaborations, and a blur between genres.



Do you listen to Bollywood dance music? Would you enjoy playing at an Indian wedding?

I have listened a bit to Bollywood dance music, and I think it is really awesome! Why not play at an Indian wedding? It looks fun!

What does commercial music mean for you or when a DJ says, ‘We don’t do commercial stuff’?

I think there is a very blurry line between commercial and non-commercial music these days. There are many instances where EDM has become more pop-inspired, and pop can also have heavy elements of EDM.And, if a track becomes very popular, it is hard for it not to fall into the ‘commercial’ category.

Who are the artistes on your personal playlist?

Tiësto’s WOW is probably one of my favourite songs. For my musical set, there will be some good tributes in there — I guess you will have to wait and see!



Which are your favourite party crowds to play at?

My experience is that Indians love to party, and there is always a good party crowd no matter where I go!

I am really looking forward to playing at the Sunburn festival at the end of this year, and I think the vibe will be incredible. Apart from that, I love playing at Tomorrowland.



Is there anything such as a DJ’s special breakfast?

Hamburger? Ha ha!



Do you have a detox recommendation? How do you chill after a party?

To chill, I Iike to play PlayStation, as well as producing music.



Give us your overview of being a successful DJ, between live gigs, tours, chart hits, record sales and online downloads.

I think everyone is different, so it’s important to find the model that works for you.

Listen to the body and know when to take a break — that’s probably my best advice.



And, how important is social media for you?

Social media for me is quite important, it’s a good way to keep the connection with my fans and followers. Though, nothing compares to playing live for a large crowd! Feeling the energy from the crowd and making sure they are happy is a priceless experience.

