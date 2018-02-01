LOS ANGELES: Following Meghan Markle’s exits from the show, Hollywood actress Katherine Heigl has has been tapped to join the Aaron Korsh-created legal drama as a series regular for its recently announced eighth season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actress will portray the role of Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.

Talking about the announcement, Heigl said that she feels incredibly lucky to be the newest member of a show that she is an immense fan of.

“Joining ‘Suits’ was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of. I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family,” noted Heigl.

Heigl's addition comes as Suits will say farewell to stars Patrick J. Adams and Markle in April's season seven finale.

Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, as well as a producer. She is best known for starring in the feature films ‘27 Dresses’, ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘The Ugly Truth’.

This will be the first cable series regular part for the actress after ‘Grey's Anatomy’, where she played the role of Izzie Stevens.

She joins returning series regulars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and new series regular Dule Hill.

The new season begins production this April in Toronto.