LOS ANGELES: An animated movie based on the iconic "Mario" video game franchise -- about plumbers Mario and Luigi -- is in the early stages.

Illumination Entertainment reached an agreement with Nintendo to produce the film, reports variety.com.

A tweet from Nintendo read: "Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri!"

Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri! pic.twitter.com/wVRPLIzcGJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Miyamoto is the creator of Mario and many other Nintendo properties, and Meledandri is the owner of Illumination Entertainment, along with Universal Studios.

Illumination has produced the "Despicable Me" series, "Minions," and "The Secret Life of Pets." Nintendo agreed in 2015 with Universal Parks and Resorts to build attractions based on Nintendo characters, including Mario and Luigi.

Nintendo made a deal that spawned 1993's live-action "Super Mario Bros", starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper. But the film didn't do well at the box office.