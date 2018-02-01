LONDON: Filmmaker Ridley Scott will be awarded a Fellowship at the British Academy Film Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced.

The director behind films "Blade Runner 2049", "All the Money in the World", "Hannibal" and "Black Hawk Down" will be awarded one of the highest honours in the British movie industry for his contribution to the entertainment industry in a four-decade-long career, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Scott has worked on over 25 feature films and has garnered five BAFTA nominations and three Oscar nominations.

"It is a privilege to have been able to make a career for myself in this industry and to be honoured for my body of work is indeed very gratifying," Scott said.

The awards ceremony will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on February 18, which will fall during London Fashion Week. Actress Joanna Lumley will host for the first time after replacing Stephen Fry.

Other celebrities, who have been awarded the Fellowship include Mel Brooks, Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese, Alan Parker, Helen Mirren and Sidney Poitier.