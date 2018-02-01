LOS ANGELES: Actor Scott Baio has denied actress Nicole Eggert's allegations of sexual abuse. He has instead accused Eggert of lying about him.

Baio has accused Eggert of lying by accusing him of sexually harassing and abusing her from the age of 14 while the two starred on the sitcom "Charles in Charge" in the 1980s, reports variety.com.

While Eggert said on a TV show that the abuse happened "more than 10 times, more like probably once a week" from the age of 14 to 17, Baio said on another TV show that Eggert was 18 when they had intercourse.

On another TV show, Baio said the "false allegations" were not only damaging to his reputation but hurt his own underage daughter.

"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school. Her job is to be 10 years old, and that's why this has got to stop," he said.