WASHINGTON: Jimmy Kimmel Live! in its previous episode hosted an infamous personality who recently shot to the limelight.

She was Stormy Daniels who on her social media account gave details about her alleged relationship with US president Donald Trump.

In a turn of events, few hours before that particular episode was scheduled to be shot, Daniels released another statement refuting any link-ups with the US president.

According to vanityfair.com, Jimmy Kimmel on his show read this new statement saying, ‘I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as had been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.’

Following this, the entire show went in a flux, as it included an awkward conversation session with Daniels. Jimmy pointed out the inconsistencies in the signatures of Daniels on both the notes but the porn actress chose to remain silent with a poker face.

Jimmy said that the signatures may not belong to her at all to which she responded saying, ‘That doesn’t look like my signature, does it?’

Throughout the show, the host conducted different rounds with the guest in an attempt to elicit a response, but all went in a vain. Jimmy also signalled towards a possible non-disclosure agreement signed by Daniels which led to her U-turn regarding the entire incident