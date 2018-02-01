If you thought that Exorcist or Conjuring was scary, wait for this Ari Aster's Hereditary. Starring Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne, the movie was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2018 on January 21.

The film has thoroughly awed reviewers, as they dubbed the movie as “a new generation’s The Exorcist” and "the culmination of the last 50 years of horror”. It also received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This movie is Ari Aster's feature debut. The director is well known for his short film 'The Strange Thing About the Johnsons'.