BENGALURU: Valentine’s Day is often portrayed as a romantic day filled with love letters, candle-lit dinner dates and passionate poems. We are often taught to see Valentine’s Day as a day for lovers—a day where you either have a date from opposite sex or you are a total loner.

But, love isn’t just about finding your soul mate; it’s about taking the time to open up, confess, speak, listen, and care about those around you and share in that mutual caring and trust. Valentine’s Day can be a great way to celebrate life, love, and all the important people. To make this year’s Valentine’s Day a unique experience, Poster Boy Art Studios is running a 14 episode series - #14daysOfLove campaign on their digital media platform - Ideeria.

The idea is to celebrate the special bond shared between two individuals.The campaign is about expressing one’s untold feelings to people who hold or held a special place in their life. The campaign encourages people to make phone calls to their special ones, capture them on video and upload them using the hashtag -#14daysOfLove. Fourteen episodes featuring common people from different age groups confessing love over a phone call have been shot and the same will be uploaded everyday, till Valentine’s Day, at 7.30pm on Ideria Facebook page and official YouTube page of Poster Boy Art Studios.

Speaking to City Express about the campaign, the man behind this initiative, Puneeth B A, founder and creative head at Poster Boy Art Studios says, “Many people do not express their feelings due fear of rejection or ego issues or due to communication gap and more. When I say expressing feelings it is not just restricted to couples. That’s when I decided to come up with #14daysoflove campaign.”

“Anybody can be a part of this campaign. All they have to do is pick up the phone, call their loved ones, shoot the conversation and upload it with #14daysOfLove. If they are not comfortable making a phone call or recording it, they can express their love in four line stories, poems, short stories, posts, short videos, creative posters and more. We even have goodies for the best ones,” adds Puneeth.With Puneeth B A, Sandhya Prakash and Sandeep Hatti have joined hands to bring the 14-episode series.

Episodes

All fourteen episodes have been shot of which two have been uploaded already. One of the episodes features a man calling his school crush and confessing his feelings for her. “The girl had no idea about his existence! He mentioned about how he fought with a few of his classmates for her. How he silently stalked her from a distance and more. She was totally taken by surprise because she had no idea that he was in her school,” laughs Puneeth.

“In another episode, a man called his office crush and confessed his feelings for her. He spoke for a long time. When he asked if she has anything to say she said ‘Nothing’ and cut the call. Well at least he tried! And that’s what the campaign is about. To shed ego, fear and to just express love.”Another episode has a woman calling her sister settled abroad and making confessions and telling her how much she loves and misses her. We have many such surprising and heart touching conversations lined-up,” adds Puneeth.

A filmy climax

The final episode of the series, which will be uploaded on February 14, will feature actress Suman Nagarkar. The actress, who rose to fame with Sunil Kumar Desai’s film Beladingala Baale, will make a phone call to the latter and they speak about the journey and Desai’s role in shaping up Suman’s carer.

Beladingale Baale, the 1995 cult-classic, is a unique love story that starts-off with a phone call. All the conversations between the lead couple – Ananth Nag and Suman Nagarkar – happen only over the phone. They never get to see each other in person, yet be able to maintain that special bond between each other. “I felt this was a very special and the concept we were doing was akin to that of the movie. Hence, we decided to bring in Suman for the final episode. In fact, we wanted to bring Ananth Nag on board too and feature a conversation between the duo,” Puneeth signed off.