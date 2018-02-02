NEW YORK: Rihanna on Thursday used her star power to urge key governments to commit to ensuring education for the world's poorest as she takes part in an international conference in Senegal.

The chart-topping singer arrived in the capital Dakar where she on Friday will join the Global Partnership for Education talks co-hosted by Senegalese President Macky Sall and French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Rihanna, the fourth most followed person on Twitter with 86 million followers, took to social media to urge Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to ensure specific funding levels.

In her tweet to Macron, Rihanna -- who met with him in Paris in July -- thanked the French leader for leading the conference but pressed him to commit firmly to 250 million euros ($313 million) for the effort.

Speaking to Turnbull, she urged funding as part of Australia's entry onto the UN Human Rights Council.

Some 264 million school-age children and youths are living without any education owing to poverty, conflict and social barriers including bias against girls, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

The Dakar conference, which brings together governments and the private sector, aims to raise $3.1 billion over the coming three years to support education for 870 million children.