LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Aniston has hinted at the possibility of a "Friends" reunion, almost 15 years after the popular show ended.

"The Yellow Birds" actress talked about the show during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", reports independent.co.uk.

The actress also gave some details on her new TV series with actress Reese Witherspoon. But the conversation didn't stick to her new show -- it focused on an old one "Friends".

Everybody wants to know about a "Friends" reunion... so I asked Jennifer Aniston. pic.twitter.com/fhHjPTy3Mg — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 2, 2018

After performing the clap from the "Friends" theme song "I'll be there for you", DeGeneres asked Aniston what everyone has always been wondering about a reunion: "Is it even in the realm of possibility?"

The Emmy award-winning actress played it cool and said: "Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married… That's like an anything can happen."

"Friends" had a successful run on TV from 1994 to 2004, starring Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Spread over 10 seasons, the sitcom revolves around six friends living in Manhattan.

