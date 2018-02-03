A still from 'Black Panther' | YouTube

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer The Weeknd have joined hands for a new track titled "Pray for me" from the forthcoming film "Black Panther".

This single is the second collaboration by the two artistes after "Sidewalks" from the 2016 album, "Starboy".

"Pray for me" has a dark and a powerful beat from The Weeknd with strong verses from Lamar.

The audio track was released globally on Thursday, read a statement.

Lamar and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith will be curating and producing "Black Panther: The Album".

The album will feature music from and inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" film.

"Black Panther" is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, among others.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film here: