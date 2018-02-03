LOS ANGELES: CCTV footage showing late actor Mark Salling's final hours has found its way online. In the clip, the "Glee" actor can be seen at a convenience store where he purchased cigarettes just hours before committing suicide.

Salling committed suicide by hanging on February 1, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The video, which was released by dailymail.com, saw the actor, 35, visiting a convenience store near his home in California at around 12.40 p.m. on February 1.

Salling was seen in dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a pair of flip flops and a black long-sleeved shirt. Sporting a thick beard, he paid for the Marlboro Lights with a credit card.

According to a worker at the store, Salling didn't say much when he purchased the smokes, adding that the actor looked like he was "on a different planet".

The worker continued: "He seemed agitated, not really there, you could tell he was depressed or something, he asked for Marlboro Lights but didn't say thanks."

In less than 24 hours, Salling's body was found hanging from a tree in a riverbed area in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter recently ruled his death as suicide, confirming that the cause of death was asphyxia by hanging. The full autopsy report is not yet available and Winter refused to disclose whether Salling left a suicide note.

Jane Lynch, who appeared on the FOX musical series alongside Salling from 2009 to 2015, opened up about Salling.

"It's been tough. He was a troubled, troubled guy, and he always was. This is a very sad end to it, but I know that he's at peace now. He's in the arms of a beneficent force," Lynch said at Adopt the Arts' Annual Rock Gala.

"I know life was very, very hard for Mark. I think we all do the best we can at the end of the day. I know that Mark did the best he could," Lynch added.

Salling died weeks before his sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Salling was arrested in 2015 after investigators found more than 50,000 images of child porn and child erotica on his personal computer. The prosecution recommended four to seven years in prison under the plea deal.