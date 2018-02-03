LOS ANGELES: Actress Nicole Kidman indulges in beauty treatment that costs USD 7,000 before she walks a red carpet.

The "Big Little Lies" star is said to maintain her flawless, dewy glow thanks to HD Diamond and Ruby peels, which involve having her face scrubbed with jewels, followed by a lactic peel and a La Prarie White Caviar Illuminating facial, which is designed to diminish age spots, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 50-year-old star has even tried a "flying ant facial", which costs over USD 6,000 and uses insect secretions to make the skin glow.

"Nicole's treatments don't come cheap but she knows it's what she has to pay to look as good as possible. She'll happily spend USD 7,000 as she wants the most advanced treatments and therapists. She's willing to try most things," a source told Heat magazine.