BEVERLY HILLS: Hollywood actress Caitlin McHugh's hotel room was reported to be burglarized of more than $150,000 worth of jewelry on Feb. 9. The actress got married to actor John Stamos on Saturday.

She has reported the incident to Beverly Hills police.

The thieves accessed the house by unknown means and stole several jewellery items worth $ 165,000.

In the past, there had been several cases of theft at Beverly Hills celebrity mansion including Emmy Rossum, Nick Young, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Yasiel Puig.

The 54-year-old actor Joh Stamos, known for playing Uncle Jesse on 'Full House' and 'Fuller House', wed his 31-year-old pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh on Saturday in an intimate ceremony, according to media reports.

Stamos and McHugh, who starred in 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'Switched at Birth', got engaged in Disneyland in October 2017.

(With online desk inputs)