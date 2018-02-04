LOS ANGELES: Model and actress Cara Delevingne stands by her "bold" choice to shave her head as she felt liberated.

"Some would say my tattoos are a risk but they all have such a special meaning to me. Also shaving my head, but I have never felt so strong and so liberated for doing something that seemed so scary," Delevigne told Grazia Magazine.

She says she loves taking risks and is constantly on the hunt for the next thing she can find to challenge herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think taking risks and pushing the envelope have been a huge part of my life so far.

I don't like to stay in one place for too long. I'm constantly looking for the next challenge and to better myself.

"Keep asking questions, finding the truth, connecting with people in a deep way and trying to spread joy as much as possible."