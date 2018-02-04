LOS ANGELES: Singer Rita Ora says she went through a "rollercoaster of emotions" due to the legal battle with her former label Roc Nation.

It's been years since the release of Ora's 2012 debut album "Ora". While the singer has kept herself in the public eye through roles on "The X Factor", "The Voice UK", "America's Next Top Model", and the "Fifty Shades of Grey series", it's only been in the past six months that fans have started getting new singles.

"I had a bit of an issue, publicly, with putting out music which got me really, really, kind of devastated, and I was really down, and then I was really angry, and then I was really frustrated, and then I was really happy that it was happening," billboard.com quoted Ora as saying.

The "Anywhere" hitmaker added: "It was all these emotions, so my album is definitely a rollercoaster of emotions ... I'm still crazy, like, I still love to go out and party. Everyone who knows me knows that I love to have a good time, but I wanted this album to also be (something) you could put on and vibe with your friends. There's a lot of ups and downs, but I'm very, very proud of it."

She also said that she is excited for what 2018 will bring for her with her music.