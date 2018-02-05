LOS ANGELES: "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall's brother Christopher has been found dead hours after she made an appeal over him going missing.

After posting missing persons posters for her brother Christopher Cattrall on social media on Saturday, Kim on Sunday announced that he had unexpectedly died at 55. A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

There was no word from Christopher since January 30, according to a missing persons poster that the "Sex and the City" star posted.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," the actress wrote in Twitter and Instagram posts of Christopher, whom she said she called Chris.

"At this time, we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson Corporal Chris Warren, Christopher was found deceased on his property early on Sunday. While the circumstances of the death are being investigated, it not being considered suspicious, he said.