WASHINGTON: Three-time Grammy winner Pink has hit back at the people who criticised her National Anthem Performance at the beginning of the 2018 Super Bowl.

A Twitter user tweeted, “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl” to which the singer replied, “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”

The 38-year-old, who performed while battling the flu, was also criticised for spitting out what appeared to be gum during her performance.

“It was a throat lozenge,” she tweeted, defending herself.

Pink wrote on Instagram the day before the Super Bowl that she had the flu, but didn't want to miss the opportunity to perform in front of her family, military family, the Eagles and the world. “Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote. "I've been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song.”