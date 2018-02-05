WASHINGTON: The first trailer for ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ has been released and it shows high-flying Tom Cruise action.

The two-and-a-half minute video, which was released during Super Bowl, is packed with incredible stunts and action sequences as well as exotic locations. Motorcycle chases, fist fights, shootouts, a helicopter chase - you name it, the trailer has it.

WATCH TRAILER HERE

The 'Top Gun' star, known for completing many of his own death-defying stunts, even broke his ankle in August during a roof-jumping stunt while filming for the movie in London. His injury halted the production for nine weeks but despite this, the film is still coming out on its original release date.

Directed by ‘Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation’ director Christopher McQuarrie, ‘Fallout’ is the sixth installment of the franchise.

Also starring Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, and Angela Bassett, the film is scheduled for a July 27 release.

Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters on July 27th, 2018.