After releasing the first trailer of Solo during the halftime of Superbowl 2018, Disney has another exciting piece of news for fans of the Star Wars franchise. David Benioff and DB Weiss, creators of the Game of Thrones TV series, are going to be writing and producing a new series of Star Wars films. These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” says Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

In a joint statement, Benioff and Weiss said: “In the summer of 1977, we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since. We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

These new films will be added to a list of films that will first start with Solo: A Star Wars story in May 2018, followed by Star Wars: Episode IX in December 2019, which will let JJ Abrams conclude the new trilogy.

Previously, Rian Johnson had said about the new trilogy, “I’m just in the very beginning of starting to come up with what the new trilogy is going to be. What makes me so excited about it, is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas in this world. There’s just so much potential and I can’t wait to jump into it.” Meanwhile, the final Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.