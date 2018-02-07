NEW DELHI: Indians love to binge on the story about late Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar through Netflix show "Narcos", according to a survey.

The survey, released by online streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday, also stated that it only takes an average of five days for Indians to start their first binge, a statement said.

Binge here is defined as completing at least one season of a show within 7 days of starting. More than 90 per cent of Netflix members who have been a member for at least one year have completed a first binge.

Most Indian streamers are binging on the lives of the Colombian drug lords in "Narcos", making it the most popular show on the list.

"Stranger Things" finds second spot in the list, which is followed by shows like "House of Cards", "13 Reasons Why", "Suits", "Gossip Girl", "Marvel's Iron Fist" and "The Crown".

In fact, "Orange Is The New Black" and "Breaking Bad" also found their spot in the Top 10.

In terms of movies, people love to watch "Dangal", "Dear Zindagi", "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (Hindi Version), "B.A. Pass", "Piku", "Udta Punjab", "Raees", "Haraamkhor", "No Strings Attached", "Now You See Me 2", "Rustom" and "Friends With Benefitsa.

This data set was pulled from January 2016 -- when Netflix launched in India -- to December 2017.