LOS ANGELES: American-Israeli musician Gene Simmons considers himself extremely lucky to have worked with music legend Bob Dylan.

The rocker,68, says that it was a matter of luck that he got to work with Dylan, 76, and recalled how after contacting his manager to ask to speak to the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker, he turned up outside his home two days later, and the rest is history, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Appearing on 'The Pulse Of Radio', Simmons said: "Everybody buys lottery tickets. What are their chances of winning? Not much. So what? There is a chance you can win, and I'm like that. So I called his manager: 'Can I speak with Bob?' 'What do you wanna talk to him about?' 'I ... I wanna write a song with Bob.'

"And all of a sudden within two days, an unmarked van shows up at my house and Bob gets out with an acoustic guitar in his hand, and tells his driver, 'I'll see you at the end of the day,' comes up and we start strumming. I mean it was just like that."

Simmons released "Gene Simmons - The Vault Experience: 1966-2016" last year, which includes a never-heard-before 15-minute clip of him in the studio with Dylan.

The "Lick it up" singer says getting to discuss how we writes music with the "Blowin' in the wind" star will forever be a career "highlight".