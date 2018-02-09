LOS ANGELES: Actor Cody Fern is on board to feature in the hit sitcom "House of Cards".

The Australian star has been roped in to join the sixth and final season of the Netflix political drama for a regular role, reports variety.com.

Fern's role has not as yet been disclosed.

In the final season of "House of Cards", he will join Robin Wright, who is set to take over the leading role in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey.

Besides Fern, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear were also tapped to play major roles in the upcoming season of "House of Cards", which is said to have eight episodes.

Created by Beau Willimon, "House of Cards" has resumed its production, which was halted after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct and racism on the set of the show.

"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp first accused the Frank Underwood depicter of making sexual advance on him when he was 14-year-old. It was later followed by eight anonymous former and current employees of "House of Cards" who came forward with similar accusations against the Oscar-winning actor.