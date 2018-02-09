LOS ANGELES: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's wax figure with a black stroller was seen on the streets here.

On Thursday, Madame Tussauds Hollywood released a series of photographs of Kylie's wax figure shopping at a baby boutique Eggy. The wax figure, valued at $350,000, sported black sweatpants, a matching baggy sweatshirt and black sunglasses, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It could also be seen staring into the camera outside the store. Still with the stroller, the wax figure attracted attention. A fan was pictured taking a photograph.

The wax statue was first unveiled in Hollywood last summer. It donned the custom silver, fringe, beaded Balmain ensemble which Kylie personally donated to the museum.