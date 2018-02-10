LOS ANGELES: Actor George Clooney values his wife Amal's life so much that he says he would "absolutely" trade his life for hers.



In an appearance for "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman", the host spoke to George about how having children shifted his focus from himself to them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



George replied: "Before I had the twins, I felt that about (Amal). I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for. I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before."



Amal turned 40 earlier this month. The couple had reportedly gone to somewhere in California without their children for a 24-hour trip.