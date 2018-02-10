NEW YORK: Quavo doesn't have to worry about an arrest in a nightclub fight here because a video shows he didn't touch the alleged victim, says the rapper's attorney.

Drew Findling told tmz.com he has seen surveillance video from inside restaurant 1 Oak on Grammy Awards night last month, and it shows Quavo did not "come within three feet" of Eric the Jeweler.

He said the video does show an altercation, but Quavo wasn't involved. Law enforcement sources told tmz.com that New York City Police Department was preparing to arrest the rapper for the fight.

That's news to Findling, who said, based on the video, his client is in the clear. Findling also said the video shows Eric walk in the club with his chain, and walk out of the club with it still around his neck.

A TMZ report said that last week, Eric the Jeweler accused Quavo (Quavious Marshall) of attacking him after he tried to get the rapper to pay a $10,000 bill on January 29 at 4:30 am at the New York club 1Oak post a Grammys afterparty. Eric claimed that Quavo and another person beat him and stole $30,000 worth of jewellery.

His attorney Findling, as quoted in the TMZ report, said that this was yet another example of a young African-American hip hop star potentially being treated unfairly by the criminal justice system.

