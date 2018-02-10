LOS ANGELES: Veteran American actor John Gavin, who starred in Imitation of Life, Psycho and Thoroughly Modern Millie, has died at the age of 86.

According to TMZ, the actor succumbed to complications from pneumonia and had battled leukemia for a long time. The actor died at his Beverly Hills home on Friday surrounded by family.

Gavin starred as Julius Caesar in "Spartacus" and "Imitation of Life." He also won a Golden Globe for "A Time to Love and a Time to Die" when he played Ernst Graber.

The dark-haired Gavin starred in ABC’s single-season Western “Destry” in 1964; in NBC’s single-season WWII drama “Convoy” in 1965; and guested on shows ranging from “The Doris Day Show” to “Mannix.”

In addition to this, the actor was signed to a contract and almost played James Bond in the film “Diamonds Are Forever.”

The movie heartthrob, in the 1980s, had served as President Ronald Reagan's ambassador to Mexico, a country he already had ties with. Gavin had often visited Mexico in his youth and was fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

Gavin is survived by his wife, Constance Towers, 4 kids and 3 grandchildren.