LOS ANGELES: French designer Roland Mouret has hinted that he might be working on actress Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

Mouret, 56, told the New York Post newspaper that "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her."

Mouret also added that he is helping Markle to prepare for her much-anticipated marriage to Prince Harry by adding: "I've already said too much."

The designer also revealed he was thrilled to have seen former First Lady Michelle Obama wear a pair of his black trousers during her recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Mouret has never worked with the former US President Barack Obama, but was delighted to see his wife wear one of his designs.

Markle and Prince Harry are due to get married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.