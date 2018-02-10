WASHINGTON: Veteran actor Reg E. Cathey, known for his roles on ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire’, has died at the age of 59.

‘The Wire’ creator David Simon confirmed the news on social media as he wrote, “Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.”

Reginald Eugene Cathey won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2015 for his work on ‘House of Cards.’ He was previously nominated in 2014 and received another nomination in 2016 for the same role.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Cathey began his career with bit roles in late-1980s/early ’90s films including ‘Crossing Delancey’, ‘Penn & Teller Get Killed’, ‘Born on the Fourth of July’, ‘Quick Change’ and ‘What About Bob?’

Several actors and TV creators remembered Cathey on Twitter, including Bobby Cannavale and Jeffrey Wright.