LOS ANGELES: Actor Jamie Dornan has lent his voice for the soundtrack of upcoming film "Fifty Shades Freed", the cover version of veteran musician Paul McCartney's 1970 track "Maybe I'm amazed".



The cover may be short, but fans of the actor were happy enough after seeing Dornan perform a bit of the track on a piano in the film which released in few countries on February 9, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In an interview with ITV's Lorraine Kelly, Dornan explained that there was actually a plan to release a longer version of the cover, but it never happened. He also said that he hadn't heard the song yet since he presumed "it's not very good".



Dornan, who essays the role of Christain Grey in the franchise, said: "I kind of got through it. There was a plan to have a longer version on the soundtrack, but they ended up just putting the bit we did on the day as a bonus track."



He also recalled the moment when he filmed the singing scene, saying that he was pressured after watching singer Sarah McLachlan's rendition.



"We were shooting at the home of Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan and she did a rendition of a couple of her songs before filming began.



"Everyone was spellbound by this amazing singing. She finished and everyone was crying, and then they were like, 'OK, Jamie, we're ready for you now'. And I had to say, 'Can everyone leave? I cannot bear to try and follow that'," Dornan added.

