MIAMI: Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles showed off extremely long hair extensions as she attended a private event and dinner here.



The 36-year-old star put on a leggy display as she was photographed with husband Jay-Z at the valet stand outside the Mandolin Mediterranean restaurant on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The mother-of-three showed off her legs in a tight black mini dress with towering black heels. She accessorised with a glittery clutch bag and metallic earrings.



Knowles and Jay-Z, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in April, happily chatted to fellow guests outside the venue while waiting for their car.

