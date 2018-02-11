Beyonce Knowles flaunts knee-length braids
By IANS | Published: 11th February 2018 02:49 PM |
Last Updated: 11th February 2018 02:49 PM | A+A A- |
MIAMI: Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles showed off extremely long hair extensions as she attended a private event and dinner here.
The 36-year-old star put on a leggy display as she was photographed with husband Jay-Z at the valet stand outside the Mandolin Mediterranean restaurant on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The mother-of-three showed off her legs in a tight black mini dress with towering black heels. She accessorised with a glittery clutch bag and metallic earrings.
Knowles and Jay-Z, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in April, happily chatted to fellow guests outside the venue while waiting for their car.