LOS ANGELES: Actress Rose McGowan has condoled her former manager Jill Messick's death.



According to Messick's family, she killed herself in the wake of becoming "collateral damage" in the scandal engulfing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The producer had allegedly raped Messick when she was working as an executive at Weinstein's film company Miramax and as a manager of McGowan.



McGowan too has claimed that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in the past.



The actress posted her message to the Messick family on Instagram on Saturday.



"For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars," she posted.



Messick's name was included in a statement by Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, on January 30 in defence of his client against McGowan's claims.



In Brafman's statement, an email from Messick to Weinstein was referenced that claimed Messick told the disgraced producer that McGowan's accounts of the events were "consensual".

