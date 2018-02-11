Trying to dub 'Rangroot' in Hindi, English: Diljit Dosanjh
NEW DELHI: Actor Diljit Dosanjh says he is trying to dub his upcoming Punjabi film "Rangroot" in Hindi and English for a wider reach.
"'Rangroot' is on first world war. It is a Punjabi film. We are trying to dub it in both Hindi and English. The trailer response was very good... I wanted to do a film like this since the past three-four years. But the budget was too high. A film is not made in such a budget according to Punjabi films," Diljit told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
The actor, 34, says a big budget is not considered "safe".
"It is not that safe but thankful to our producers that they made a film for me. If this goes well, then we would make more such films," he added.
Diljit will next be seen in "Welcome To New York", a comedy film, directed by Chakri Toleti.
The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani.