LONDON: Gigi Hadid has slammed body shamers in a recent series of tweets.

The 22-year-old model took to the micro-blogging site on Sunday and hit back at those who commented on her fluctuating weight over the years.

The supermodel was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, which is also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis. The condition is an autoimmune disorder in which antibodies directed against the thyroid gland leading to chronic inflammation.

She opened her series with, “For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that”.

She continued, “Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out”.

Hadid added, “Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont)”.

She continued, “cont) am still learning and growing with my body every day, as everyone is.”

She further noted, “I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesn't suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldn't have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u don't understand the way my body has matured”.

The model concluded her statement with, “Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t”.

The model’s – who’s dating former 'One Direction' star Zayn Malik – followers flocked to Twitter to lend their support to her. Many celebrities took to their handles and showed their support to Hadid.

Kendal Jenner wrote, “preach” on the post.

Haley Baldwin tweeted, “@GiGiHadid annoying and unfortunate that you have to explain your personal matters to the world. You slay, love you Gi”.