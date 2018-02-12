ROME: Mexican film director Guillermo Del Toro, who won last years Golden Lion for "The Shape of Water", will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival.



"To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude. Venice is a window to world cinema and the opportunity to celebrate its power and cultural relevance," Toro said in a statement, reports variety.com.



"The Shape of Water", Del Toro's ode to the horror films of his youth, has 13 Oscar nominations. It had its world premiere on the Lido last year.



The 75th Venice Film Festival will run from August 29 to September 8.

