LOS ANGELES: British stand-up comedian, actor and activist Russell Brand will be seen essaying the role of hard-up assassin in action comedy "Butterfingers".



Directed by Barnaby Southcombe and based on a script by Tom Nash, the film will be introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next week, with Highland Film Group handling global sales, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



"Butterfingers" follows the story of a lonely and down-on-his-luck hit man named Keith (Brand) -- also known as Butterfingers -- as he competes against arch-rival Perry, who is after the same target in Spain.



When Perry beats Keith to the chase and kidnaps the target's ex-love, Keith reluctantly takes their teenage son and nine-year-old daughter as secondary leverage, resulting in a race across Europe as he's forced to deal with the antics of children while attempting to make it to the mark first.



Mark Lane, James Harris, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones of Fyzz will produce alongside Embargo Films. The production is scheduled to begin in July 2018 in the UK.



"Tom has written a brilliantly funny script that finds a new fan with every read," said Lane.



"We could not be more excited to be working with Russell and Barnaby to bring 'Butterfingers' alive."

