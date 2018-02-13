NEW DELHI: After pop star Justin Bieber, Delhi-based event management outfit White Fox India is set to bring "Cheerleader" singer Omi to India for his debut multi-city tour this month.

Omi's debut India tour will take place on February 23 in Mumbai, February 24 in New Delhi and February 25 in Hyderabad.

"Namaste India, I just want to say thanks for the invite to share your culture. I am really looking forward to visit a country known for its diversity. I definitely want to try some local food, meet some local musicians and sightsee at some iconic places. Looking forward to seeing you all really soon," Omi said in a statement to IANS.

The Jamaican singer's single "Cheerleader" was officially hailed as "Song Of The Summer" by Billboard after a six-week reign at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The chartbuster notched platinum-plus sales in the UK, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Australia, 3X platinum certification in Spain and Diamond certification in France.

Omi also delivered another hit "Hula hoop" in his debut album "Me 4 U".

He has worked with artistes like Felix Jaehn, Shaggy, The Vamps, Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne.

"Omi has a huge fan following in India and after a lot of fan requests, we decided to bring him to the subcontinent for the very first time. In addition, this year we plan to host a bouquet of commercial acts who haven't performed in the country before," said Arjun Jain, Founder, White Fox India.

