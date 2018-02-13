LOS ANGELES: Model Chrissy Teigen says she is so unimpressed by some of the movies she has seen lately that she feels she could try her hand at acting.

"Okay movies suck. I'm ready to be a very famous actress now. Please send me all the scripts," Teigen tweeted, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Please note I cannot cry on cue but I am very good at happy, angry, tired, bitchy, super nice gal but complete indifference is my strength. I will do sexy time scenes it doesn't have to make sense," she added.

Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child.