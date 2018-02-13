LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two "Harry Potter" movies, has signed on to write, direct and produce the big screen adaptation of Scott Cawthon's popular video game "Five Nights at Freddy's".



Production company Blumhouse is backing "Five Nights at Freddy's", reports deadline.com.



Cawthon launched the original game in 2014 and it became an immediate online sensation, ultimately generating billions of views on YouTube.



"Five Nights at Freddy's" spans six different games; each of the games' mobile apps ranked at the top of Android and iOS stores upon release. To date, the franchise includes a series of bestselling novels and top-performing retail merchandise lines



Columbus has a long streak with classics going back to his screenwriting days on Gremlins, The Goonies and Young Sherlock Holmes, and as director of such landmark tentpoles as "Home Alone", "Mrs. Doubtfire" and the first two "Harry Potter" titles.



His producing credits include "Night at the Museum" and "The Help".

