LOS ANGELES: Actress Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruises clothing line gives a subtle shoutout to her.



Nicole has not been photographed with her oldest daughter Isabella Cruise since 2006. Isabella is now known as Bella.



She recently released her own clothing line called BKC, which stands for ‘Bella Kidman Cruise'. Including the ‘K' in her name seems to be proof that Bella is proud to be Nicole's daughter amidst rumours that the mother-daughter are estranged, reports hollywoodlife.com.



At the moment, the BKC line only contains six, high-end t-shirts, which are priced at $85 each, and can be viewed on Bella's website.



On the professional front, Nicole is looking forward to season two of "Big Little Lies", which will premiere in India on Star World.

