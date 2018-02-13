LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will take place on 5:30 PM IST (12 p.m. GMT) May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning.

The Palace had previously revealed the date of the wedding, but the timing of the ceremony hadn't been disclosed.

The British royal wedding, which will be held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, said Kensington Palace, the royal residence where Harry lives, said CNN.

The royal family has also revealed the route of the procession.

The royal couple will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage and travel along High Street through the town of Windsor, before returning to the castle by the Long Walk, according to the Palace. Windsor is some 40 km (25 miles) west of central London.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," said a statement from Kensington Palace, the royal residence where Prince Harry resides.

Following the procession, the couple and guests will attend a reception at St. George's Hall, prior to a private evening reception for friends and family hosted by Prince Charles.

In an interview with the BBC, Markle said the couple first met in July 2016 on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. After a second date, the couple took a camping trip to Botswana, where they could finally be alone.