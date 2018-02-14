LONDON: Actress Goldie Hawn says sexual harassment has "been there forever" in Hollywood and that she has had some "horrible" experiences herself.



Hawn, 72, spoke to CNBC about sexual harassment, a raging subject in Hollywood since allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein emerged, reports telegraph.co.uk.



"I had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City. I mean I'll top all of them," she said.



"The First Wives Club" star said she was lucky her circumstances were tempered by her upbringing.



"I had a very strong mom, a very strong dad and I had a lot of resilience and I really knew who I was, and you know the answer was always no I'll never get a job like that. A lot of girls don't," she said.



Hawn said that one of the "attacks" took place in "a dark room" and she had "to wiggle get your way out of it".



She said while sexual harassment in the industry stretched back decades, the current events were due to an entitlement that is "partially an illness".

