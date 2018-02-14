LOS ANGELES: Actor Gerard Butler-starrer heist thriller "Den of Thieves" is getting a sequel.

Butler and director Christian Gudegast are on board to return in the film, reports variety.com.

Mark Canton and Tucker Tooley will produce the film with Butler and Alan Siegel's G-Base company, as well as Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's production company G-Unit Film and Television.

O'Shea Jackson Jr is in negotiations to reprise his role as Donnie.

Gudegast made his feature directorial debut with "Den of Thieves", which has grossed more than $57 million worldwide since its January 19 opening.

The second instalment will place Butler's character Big Nick on the hunt in the streets of Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond theft, plotting a heist of the world's biggest diamond exchange.