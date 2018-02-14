WASHINGTON: Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of United States politician Paul Nehlen after he posted a racist picture targeting Meghan Markle.

Nehlen posted an image of Prince Harry standing next to Markle, whose face was photo-shopped with the face of Cheddar Man, the dark-skinned man believed to be the first modern Briton, and captioned it as, "Honey, does this tie make my face look pale?", according to The Washington Post.

Nehlen, who describes himself as a pro-white, has decried the research on Cheddar Man as a way of "disappearing whites or dispossessing whites of their homelands".

His anti-Semitic tweets have drawn extreme criticism in the recent times.

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed that the company has permanently suspended Nehlen’s account for "repeated violations of our terms of service".

However, in a recent blog post, the micro-blogging site also acknowledged that blocking politicians or world leaders from using Twitter would "hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions".

Nehlen called the suspension of his Twitter account as "the epitome of interfering with a federal election" and an effort to "suppress right-wing political speech," The Washington Post reported.