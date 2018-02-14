WASHINGTON: Melissa McCarthy is in talks to star with Tiffany Haddish in ‘The Kitchen’, New Line’s adaptation of the DC Entertainment’s Vertigo crime book.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, ‘Straight Outta Compton’ writer Andrea Berloff, who is making her directorial debut with the female-driven mob drama, wrote the script.

‘The Kitchen’ is an Irish mafia story set in Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the 1970s. When the FBI does a sweep of the mob, several men are arrested. Their wives take over their jailed spouses’ organised crime operation to become the most ruthless and powerful gangsters.

The project adapts the comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle.

McCarthy will be next seen in New Line’s comedy ‘Life of the Party’, which hits the theatres on May 11.