WASHINGTON: Rita Ora is all set to join the world of Pokémon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ star has joined the upcoming film ‘Detective Pikachu’, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular yellow electric sleuth.

However, the details of her role are still under wraps.

The movie based on the game franchise also features Justice Smith, who will be seen in the upcoming ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, ‘Big Little Lies’ actress Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, and Suki Waterhouse.

Legendary Entertainment's live-action Pokémon movie, which is being directed by Rob Letterman and produced by Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, is currently shooting.