It is now time to move on from Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and Hulk. For all the comic

lovers, Marvel Studios kick-starts its superhero season for 2018 with Chadwick Boseman in their latest film titled Black Panther. We got a glimpse of his black and grey suit and superhero powers in Captain America: Civil War.

The film begins where the young T’Challa (Boseman) returns home after the death of his father and the King of Wakanda, a fictional nation in Africa. T’Challa takes his rightful place as the new king and here begins the journey of Wakanda and Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film revolves around the imaginary isolated African nation that was once hit by a meteorite made up of an alien metal. For years, Wakandans have developed advanced technology and using this, have always posed as a third world country. Things go downhill for the new king of Wakanda when vibranium, the alien metal, goes missing from its base. The movie sees T’Challa’s actions and decisions as a king and how as Black Panther, he puts Wakanda on the edge.Indulge got exclusive access with Movies Now — the Home of Super Heroes to speak with the lead actor of Black Panther.

What would you like your Indian fans to know about your character?

What I really love about the character is that it signifies so many different things, there is a stealth aspect of the superhero, all the agility and strength are a part of what he is. But none of that is actually all of it. It’s a combination of technology and physical ability. The heart-shaped herb gives him that supernatural power without the suit. Because he is the leader, he is put in a position where he has to think about how his actions will affect his people. So for instance, if he gets killed, it places Wakanda in unrest. The suit is really sort of extra protection and that is everything that he needs.

This film features an almost all-black cast and it’s a pretty significant film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tell us what was it like to be on set with such a talented set of actors.

This cast wouldn’t be amazing if we weren’t all black. They all are extremely talented and delivered commendable performances. But to look around and see this time where it’s at such a big stage... We’re telling a story that most of the world is going to see. We know what the response to this movie is going to be. Marvel, the way they put it out in a bigger way for multiple audiences, and they have a track record where people can’t say no to it to a certain degree.

The thought that this movie with a black lead, black cast is going to be accepted in certain countries — that idea crosses your mind, we realised that this is going to be a very interesting time. We all knew that there was a certain amount of pressure that went along with that. Each day, people would come in here, driven, and you know what an opportunity this is.

Any message for your fans in India?

My message to fans in India would be — Wakanda Forever. India Forever.Black Panther releases today.